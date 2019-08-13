‘Work is not my life…it’s just a part of it’

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal doesn’t believe in following procedural patterns. “There are many unsaid rules that are followed in the film industry — social media, make PR team active, doing back-to-back projects and so on! I don’t follow any. I believe in breaking rules and follow my own set of rules. And, when you succeed on your own terms then the level of happiness is manifold,” he said on a recent visit to Lucknow, for the screening of ‘Pranam’ directed by Sanjeev Jaiswal.

The ‘Aamir’ and ‘Table No 21’-fame actor is known for doing selective projects. “Work is not my life…it’s just a part of my life. I take films/TV/web as a project, work passionately and move on. I disconnect from it. Then it’s about me — being with family, friends, going on road trips, long holidays or at my home in Goa, where I rejuvenate, do organic farming, and many times, do nothing - just be with myself,” he said.

A lot of his friends and well-wishers have advised him to work on multiple projects but he is following his heart. “It has been 18 years in the industry and I have survived till now. I have worked on my own terms — some decisions have worked and some haven’t. But, I am lucky to work with good people. The audience too has been very kind to me,” he said.

Along the way, he has learned a few lessons. “I am very emotional about my projects and work very passionately. But, there have been instances when releases and promotions have not gone the way they should have. So now, along with the film, its release plan will be something I will get involved in,” he said.

Khandelwal felt that big banner production houses must release small-budget films to reach a wider audience.

Talking about last Friday’s release ‘Pranam’, where he plays a bureaucrat-turned-gangster, he said, “When director (Sanjeev Jaiswal) told me that he wanted to make a film which would be a tribute to classic era of Indian cinema (80s-90s), it was an instant ‘yes’ from me. We have all grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff films. This one too has a wonderful story of a common man, like they used to be in that era. I enjoyed doing the film and we are getting a good response.”

The film has been entirely shot in Lucknow. “Sitting in Mumbai, the image of UP was like highly politically motivated and unsafe. But, when I shot the film here, I saw a different level of hospitality. Every day on the sets someone used to cook and bring something from home. I enjoyed every bit of it,” he said.

The actor has web-series ‘Colld Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’ coming up later this month, in which he plays a chef. “This is Pradeep Sarkar’s first web outing. Also, it’s for the first time that a series will release on two platforms — AltBalaji and Zee5. All I can say about it is that that is a love story and I am enjoying working with the team,” he said. Khandelwal will also be seen in the web-series ‘Marzi’.

