Ananth Mahadevan’s film on Prabhadevi Amma is India’s entry to Marche du Film Online at Cannes

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:54 IST

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan’s film on the real life story of Prabhavati Amma is India’s official entry to the online market of Cannes Film Festival 2020. Titled Mai Ghat : Crime No 103/2005, the film features Usha Jadhav in lead role.

Though Cannes Film Festival had to be forego the May date on which it traditionally takes place, the organisers decided to reframe things and introduce Marche du Film Online - a standalone online market to support the international film industry and help professionals.

In a Facebook post, Ananth wrote, “MAI GHAT: CRIME NO 103/2005 is Honoured to be selected by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting as India’s Official entry for the prestigious CANNES festival’s Marche’ du Film section.”

Kerala’s Prabhadevi Amma fought a legal battle for a 13-years to get justice for her son Udayakumar who died in police custody in 2005. Two cops were found guilty in the case by a CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram in July 2018.

“There are no films in competition and no awards. I won’t even be present at the French Riviera, but it’s still a privilege to have a Cannes premiere and be able to use the label to market my film. That in the midst of total stagnation, my film is still alive is a creative high,” Ananth told Mumbai Mirror.

The virtual version of the Cannes film market, the Marche du Film and Cannes party expert, Danielle Pelland has invited international distributors, and market players to a virtual event meant to bring a little bit of the Croisette to living rooms and home offices around the world. The online party will give the international film industry a chance to swig some champagne and chill out the Mediterranean style.

The event is for buyers and industry executives taking part in the online market organized by the US talent agencies and major sales companies. “We were all missing being in Cannes, so we tried to recreate the Cannes experience online,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Denise Sullivan of Brilliant Consulting Group.

The Cannes virtual market will take place on June 22 -28.

(With ANI inputs)

