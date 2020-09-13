Chaitanya Tamhane bags Best Screenplay award for The Disciple at Venice Film Festival, loses Golden Lion to Nomadland

world-cinema

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane’sThe Disciple won the best Best SCreenplay award at Venice International Film Festival during the closing ceremony held on Saturday. This is the second award the film got at the festival. Earlier, it was honoured with the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.

Chaitanya said in a statement, “Writing The Disciple was by far the most challenging and painful endeavour I have ever undertaken. This honour means a lot to me and it will encourage me to keep pushing my own boundaries even further. I want to dedicate this award to all the musicians, researchers, authors, and historians who helped open the doors to the incredible world of Indian classical music for me.” In 2014, Chaitanya’s marathi film Court had won the Best Film (Orizzonti) award and Chaitanya bagged the Lion of the Future Award.

Vivek added, “To win a Best Screenplay award amongst such stalwarts is just an incredible feat. I am really grateful to the jury and very proud of Chaitanya. It’s the hardest and the loneliest job, but the final script was also what convinced me to back the film.”

The Disciple was selected for the Best Screenplay award by the Jury for the Official Competition, presided by 2-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, and comprising British director Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), French actress Ludivine Sagnier (8 Women, Swimming Pool), Austrian filmmaker Veronika Franz (Goodnight Mommy), German director Christian Petzold (Undine, Barbara), American actor Matt Dillon (The House that Jack Built) and Italian writer Nicola Lagioia.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the festival. The film stars Oscar-winner Frances McDormand as the lead.

The Disciple was also selected as the only Indian film this year among the official selection of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

