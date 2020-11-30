e-paper
Sayani Gupta elated with her short film Shameless going as entry for Oscars: Not many people take short films seriously in our country itself

Actor Sayani Gupta says there are only two awards she aspires for in life, for her acting — the Oscar, and a National Award.

world-cinema Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:05 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Sayani Gupta has been a part of films such as Margarita With a Straw, Fan and Jolly LLB 2.
Actor Sayani Gupta- starrer short film Shameless is on it’s way to enter the Oscars race in the Live Action short film category, and of course she is ecstatic at this development. “Honestly, we got the news a while back. Because of the pandemic, it’s been very different, and we didn’t know what’s the right way to go about it. We were going up in the list of the top five films that could qualify, and praying it would make it. Finally it did, and we thought ‘should we share it, I don’t want to jinx it!’ But it’s out, and it’s great,” she laughs.

The 35-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Margarita With a Straw (2015), Fan (2016) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), though doesn’t get too carried away with all this. She says, “I am very unaffected with them. Even when International Emmy (nomination ( happened (for Four More Shots please!), I was like ‘okay’. The director of Shameless Keith Gomes is very excited. Also, when you make a short film, we made it with literally a very small budget, it’s a tiny film. And there are just few actors.” 

Gupta feels that short films don’t get their due in India. “You make it, not thinking that this will happen. A lot of people don’t take short films seriously, in our country itself,” she confesses.

Mostly actors go gaga and create a buzz when anything they act in or are associated with, gets an award. What makes Gupta be so detached from this excitement? “People who get excited, that’s the right reaction. As a person, there are a few things that affect me. I sound philosophical and fake, but the only thing I feel good or bad about, is ‘mera din ka shot kaisa gaya’. Of course it feels nice to be nominated and received an award. I got quite a few awards in the lockdown,” says Gupta, adding that the two awards she aspires for in life are “Oscar and National award” for her acting.

