Actor Antonio Banderas announces being Covid-19 positive on his 60th birthday

Actor Antonio Banderas announces being Covid-19 positive on his 60th birthday

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas shared a childhood picture of himself and a note about being Covid-19 positive on Twitter.

world-cinema Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Banderas in Dior poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Banderas in Dior poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.(REUTERS)
         

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 “full of desire and aspirations”.

 

Banderas said he would use his time in quarantine to read, write, rest and make plans for the future.

Also read: Randeep Hooda broke his pledge for Extraction, apologised at a gurudwara after cutting his hair: ‘I was very heartbroken throughout the filming’

With a career spanning more than 100 movies, Banderas was nominated in the Best Actor category of the latest edition of the Academy Awards for the lead role in Pedro Almodovar’s autobiographical movie Pain and Glory.

