‘I knew you'd have a lousy question’, President Biden responds to Fox's Peter Doocy on son Hunter Biden

President Biden was caught off guard by a Fox reporter during an event in New Mexico when he was asked to respond to inquiries regarding his involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings.

Fox News' Peter Doocy speaks to President Joe Biden at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Biden was confronted after his son Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer's, testimony revealed his presence during 20 business meetings.

'There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them, talking business,' Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked US President.

Biden responded, ‘What a lousy question to ask’. To which Peter reiterated the question with more authority.

Biden retorted, 'Because it's not true. I never talked business with anybody. I knew you'd have a lousy question," as he moved away from the reporters.

Archer's testimony has raised new concerns about the extent of President Biden's involvement in Hunter's business ventures. Archer disclosed that President Biden participated in conversations with foreign business partners, even attending dinners with Hunter's patrons from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny on President Biden's role in his son's international business dealings. House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are inching closer to launching an impeachment inquiry in light of the emerging evidence.

Archer's statements have cast a shadow on President Biden's previous claims that he did not discuss business matters with his son. Archer described instances where President Biden engaged in casual conversations that included discussions about the weather, fishing, and other topics.

The president's presence in these interactions seemed to imply a form of endorsement, showcasing the "brand being delivered along with other capabilities and reach," according to Archer.

One particular incident Archer highlighted was a meeting in Beijing, where Hunter put his father on speakerphone during discussions with a Chinese investment fund CEO. This incident underscores President Biden's involvement in Hunter's ventures, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest and undue influence.

