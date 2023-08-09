‘If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,’ US President knows who brought cocaine into West Wing, report claims

A shocking report claims that President Biden knows the identity of the person who brought a bag of cocaine into the West Wing last month. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's conservation efforts on the day he signs a proclamation establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, at the Historic Red Butte Airfied in Tusayan, Arizona, U.S., August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

The report, published by Soldier of Fortune magazine, cites three security sources who say that the culprit was someone in the “Biden family orbit,” and not Hunter Biden, the president’s son who has struggled with drug addiction.

The report’s publisher, Susan Katz Keating, is a veteran journalist who has covered security issues for the Washington Times and the Washington Examiner.

One insider told Keating, “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.”

The veteran journalist says she tried to contact Biden by texting a number that the White House provided for him to receive messages from ordinary citizens. But, her text was “Not Delivered,” and she received an automated reply from a messaging platform called Community.

The cocaine incident occurred on July 2, when a Secret Service agent found about one gram of the drug in a storage locker near the executive entrance of the West Wing. The locker was located one floor below the Oval Office and close to the Situation Room, which has been unused for months due to renovations.

The Secret Service announced on July 13 that they had closed the investigation without naming a suspect, citing a “lack of physical evidence.”

They also said that there were no cameras that could capture the offender.

The report claims that despite the lack of public evidence, the Secret Service was able to trace enough clues to identify the person who brought the cocaine into the White House. They then informed Biden of their findings, according to one source who told Keating, “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.”

The report has sparked outrage and criticism from Republicans and other opponents of Biden, who have questioned how such a serious breach of security could happen and why no one has been held accountable.

Former President Trump mocked the incident at a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, saying, “I wonder where that cocaine came from, what happened?”

“That was the quickest investigation I’ve ever seen.”

The White House and the Secret Service have not responded to requests for comment on the report.

Keating told The New York Post that she used the text method that the White House told her to use, but it did not work. She said she wanted to document that she made the attempt to reach out to Biden.