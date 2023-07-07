Speculation soars as bookies point to Hunter Biden as White House cocaine culprit

The discovery of a baggie of cocaine in the White House’s West Wing area has churned a whirlwind of rumours and accusations. Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The US Supreme Court last week tossed out President Biden's plan to slash the student debt of more than 40 million people, rejecting one of his signature initiatives as exceeding his power. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

As speculations swirl, bookies and sportsbooks have placed their bets on Hunter Biden, the first son, and a recovering drug addict, as the possible culprit.

But, the likelihood of identifying the responsible party seems bleak, as officials have admitted the challenges posed by the location and lack of surveillance footage.

Leading online sportsbook BetOnline has given Hunter Biden +170 odds, making him the favored candidate among a list of improbable contenders. Figures like Angelina Jolie (+1400), "One of the Jonas Brothers" (+1000), Snoop Dogg (+1600), and Elton John (+1600) have also made the list, adding a touch of amusement to the speculation surrounding the incident.

Sportsbetting.ag echoes BetOnline's sentiment, placing Hunter as the frontrunner.

ALSO READ| US residents in urban areas under health risk from drinking of PFAS contaminated tap water: Report

Costa Rican sportsbook Bovada has assigned their favorite odds of -400 to a mysterious "Tour Group Guest," with Hunter trailing closely behind at +200. Bovada's list also includes other conceivable suspects such as the "Janitorial Staff" (+1000), a "Secret Service Special Agent" (+2000), and the "White House Librarian" (+3000). But, they haven't shied away from incorporating ludicrous possibilities like the "President's Bag Man," Angelina Jolie (+3000) once again, and even Tony Montana from the film "Scarface" (+50000).

Despite the optimism displayed by bookmakers, officials involved in the investigation have expressed doubt regarding the identification of the culprit.

The unique location of the incident and the absence of surveillance cameras make it challenging to gather concrete evidence.

An official close to the investigation informed Politico, “It’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was. Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught.”

Contrary to initial reports suggesting that the white powder was found in the White House library, it was later clarified that it was discovered in a cubby within the heavily traveled West Wing holding area.

The incident prompted a complete evacuation of the building, with hazmat units being summoned. Subsequent testing confirmed the substance as cocaine.

When questioned about Hunter Biden, whose past struggles with addiction have drawn suspicion, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that “the President and his family were not there.”

Administration spokesman Andrew Bates refrained from commenting on Hunter's involvement when explicitly asked, leaving the possibility open to speculation.

ALSO READ| Prince William was ‘hiding away’ in lead-up to Harry-Meghan Oprah interview: Report

Jean-Pierre revealed that several staff-led tours took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, passing through the West Wing area where the cocaine was discovered.

The Secret Service has taken over the investigation, though they have maintained their stance of not commenting on ongoing inquiries.