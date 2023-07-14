‘This is a cover-up,’ White House Cocaine probe as former investigators accuse secret service

The conclusion of an 11-day Secret Service probe into the discovery of cocaine in the White House West Wing has drawn criticism from former federal investigators, who believe the investigation failed to identify the individual responsible. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the White House, where over the Fourth of July holiday weekend cocaine was discovered in an entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before taking tours, in Washington, U.S. June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)

The former agents labeled the probe as a whitewash and expressed his disbelief.

One ex-agent voiced concerns over the lack of progress, stating, "This is a cover-up. How can they say they have no leads? It is a restricted area and they have a logbook, you don't have to be Columbo to figure out who was there. Suppose it was anthrax, would they have the same answer?"

Another former federal investigator highlighted, “We have a tale of two countries. They identified hundreds of people who were in the Capitol building on Jan 6 after an extensive investigation, but they don’t know who left something in an 8x10 room in the white house?”

The Secret Service concluded its inquiry without identifying a suspect, citing "a lack of physical evidence." The investigation involved FBI forensic testing, which yielded no fingerprints or sufficient DNA evidence.

The protective agency stated, "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

The cocaine was found by a Secret Service agent on July 2 in a storage locker located in the West Wing's basement entrance, just one floor below the Oval Office and near the Situation Room. Due to the sensitivity of the area, no cameras were focused there, making it impossible to capture footage of the perpetrator depositing the illicit substance in one of the vestibule's lockers.

The revelation that less than a gram of cocaine had entered the White House undetected and the identification of approximately 500 potential suspects sparked frustration among congressional Republicans.

While the FBI extensively investigated hundreds of suspects in relation to the events of January 6, the Secret Service did not pursue any potential suspects in the drug probe.

Republicans questioned, “My questions to them was, have they drug-tested this list of 500 potential suspects that brought an illegal substance, or drug, cocaine, into the White House?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed her disappointment with the Secret Service's response, stating that they were unwilling to conduct drug testing on the list of potential suspects.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also raised concerns about the different treatment received by incidents involving President Biden or his family, emphasizing the need for answers and equal treatment.

“You can’t tell me in the White House, with 24/7 surveillance, in a cubby hole by the Situation Room that they don’t know who delivered it there… We should get an answer to the question. It just seems to me that in America today anything involving Biden Inc. gets treated differently than anything else and that shouldn’t be the case. Every time there’s something strange going on with President Bidem or his family, or anything regarding his administration or the White House, no one can ever seem to find an answer. This is one of the most secure locations in the world, some of the best law enforcement officers in the world—and they don’t have any answers”

The discovery of cocaine in the White House prompted a temporary evacuation on the evening of July 2, and a DC Fire and EMS hazmat team conducted tests for dangerous substances. The initial test indicated the presence of cocaine, which was later confirmed by an FBI lab.