Cluster of tornadoes causes havoc in Chicago, flights grounded, thousands seek shelter

A devastating cluster of tornadoes wreaked havoc across the Chicago area overnight on Wednesday, leaving a trail of extensive damage in its wake.

The violent storms prompted widespread panic, and flight cancellations, and forced thousands of people to seek refuge at O'Hare Airport.

The National Weather Service issued an alarming message at 7:03 pm local time, urgently warning residents about the imminent danger: "A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building."

Sirens blared throughout the region as menacing dark clouds formed over the city.

At least eight tornadoes were reported in the city amid severe thunderstorms.

Videos quickly went viral on social media, capturing the sight of thousands of people seeking shelter at O'Hare Airport after all air traffic was halted.

The aftermath of the tornadoes resulted in the grounding of all departures from O'Hare and Midway airports, causing significant delays for outgoing flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The destructive tornadoes tore through several counties in northeastern Illinois, including Cook County, where Chicago is located.

The NWS reported that trees were uprooted and roofs were blown off in the towns of Countryside and La Grange. In McCook, an industrial district located 15 miles southwest of Chicago, a cinder block building collapsed under the force of the storms.

While property damage was evident, authorities reported no immediate injuries or fatalities resulting from the tornadoes.

Earlier in the day, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service had issued an enhanced risk warning for severe weather, including tornadoes, in northern Illinois, specifically mentioning Chicago.

Brett Borchardt, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, confirmed that multiple tornadoes had touched down across the Chicago area. Assessing the full extent of the damage is expected to take several days.

The Chicago metropolitan area has experienced numerous tornadoes over the years, with some striking within the city limits. According to data from the National Weather Service spanning from 1855 to 2021, a total of 97 significant tornadoes have been recorded in the Chicago metro area.

Among the deadliest tornadoes was the one that formed in Palos Hills, Cook County, on April 21, 1967. This powerful twister traveled a distance of 16 miles (26 kilometers) through Oak Lawn and the south side of Chicago, claiming the lives of 33 people, injuring 500, and causing over $50 million in damage.