‘We’ll have the last laugh,’ Hunter Biden's 2018 texts to Devon Archer after conviction thrown out unearthered: Report

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh,” according to 2018 text messages reviewed by Fox News Digital. Devon is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, July 31. He is reportedly planning to tell lawmakers that president Joe Biden was involved in interactions with many of Hunter’s business associates while he was vice president. In a November 2018 text message, Devon told Hunter that the "judge threw out my conviction today." Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh" (FOX News/Tucker Carlson Tonight, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

‘First good news in way too long my friend’

“Thank fu***ng god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," Hunter replied. Devon answered, "Love you brother.”

Hunter appeared to refer to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers,” going on to claim that he and Devon will "have the last laugh."

‘I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh’

"I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh," Hunter said. "I know. And I mean it. Can I please come see you now that I'm not a felon!?!" Devon said. "Don't answer that. Just when and where?"

Hunter then joked that he liked Devon "better as a felon.” He added that he was in Newburyport, Massachusetts, for the next week.

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled that day in Manhattan that the evidence presented against Devon failed to show that he "knew that the bond issue was fraudulent, or that he received any personal benefit from it," Reuters reported. The judge added that she was "left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged."