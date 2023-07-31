Home / World News / ‘We’ll have the last laugh,’ Hunter Biden's 2018 texts to Devon Archer after conviction thrown out unearthered: Report

‘We’ll have the last laugh,’ Hunter Biden's 2018 texts to Devon Archer after conviction thrown out unearthered: Report

BySumanti Sen
Jul 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Devon Archer is reportedly planning to tell lawmakers that president Joe Biden was involved in interactions with many of Hunter’s business associates

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh,” according to 2018 text messages reviewed by Fox News Digital. Devon is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, July 31. He is reportedly planning to tell lawmakers that president Joe Biden was involved in interactions with many of Hunter’s business associates while he was vice president. In a November 2018 text message, Devon told Hunter that the "judge threw out my conviction today."

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh" (FOX News/Tucker Carlson Tonight, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh" (FOX News/Tucker Carlson Tonight, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

‘First good news in way too long my friend’

“Thank fu***ng god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," Hunter replied. Devon answered, "Love you brother.”

Hunter appeared to refer to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers,” going on to claim that he and Devon will "have the last laugh."

‘I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh’

"I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh," Hunter said. "I know. And I mean it. Can I please come see you now that I'm not a felon!?!" Devon said. "Don't answer that. Just when and where?"

Hunter then joked that he liked Devon "better as a felon.” He added that he was in Newburyport, Massachusetts, for the next week.

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled that day in Manhattan that the evidence presented against Devon failed to show that he "knew that the bond issue was fraudulent, or that he received any personal benefit from it," Reuters reported. The judge added that she was "left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out