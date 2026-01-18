$1 billion membership for Trump’s peace board? White House reacts to report

The Trump administration is seeking at least $1 billion from countries for permanent membership on a proposed Board of Peace, according to a Bloomberg News report. However, the White House on Sunday reacted to the report, calling the claim “misleading”. $1 billion membership claim for Trump’s peace board draws White House response (File photo/REUTERS)

The media report sparked fresh questions, particularly as US President Donald Trump renews tariff pressure on European allies over their stance on Greenland.

Citing a draft charter, the Bloomberg report said that the Trump administration wants countries to pay $1 billion to retain a place on what it described as Trump’s peace board. Trump would serve as the inaugural chairman of the body, it added.

The draft charter also proposes that each member state would serve a term of no more than three years from the charter’s entry into force, with renewals subject to the chairman’s approval, the report said.

Notably, President Donald Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman on this group, the report said.

The Bloomberg report also said critics have expressed concern that Trump may be seeking to build an alternative or rival to the United Nations, an institution he has long criticised. HT.com could not immediately verify the claims.

White House responds The White House pushed back strongly against the claim. The official White House Rapid Response 47 account said in a post on X, “This is misleading. There is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace."

However, the post also mentioned, “This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”