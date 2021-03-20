1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police
- The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
One person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting early Saturday inside a Dallas nightclub, police said.
A fight broke out between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, police said in a statement. A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people.
All six were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead. The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.
Topics
EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:24 PM IST
- The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US
AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
- The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
- The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
- The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
Reuters, Copenhagen
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:58 PM IST
- Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Pakistan health minister wrote in a tweet.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner
AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:13 PM IST
In May 2020, Ghani and political rival Abdullah signed a power-sharing agreement, two months after both declared themselves the winner of the September 2019 presidential election.
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami: Report
Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:21 PM IST
NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor.
Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
- In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”
'Should've already finished': As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price
AP, Bergamo, Italy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 all by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls.
Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Under England's coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday not to head to central London for planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown campaigners.
Despite frosty talks, Biden good for US-China ties, says ex-defence secretary
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:39 PM IST
China and US top diplomats clashed publicly in their opening remarks at a meeting in Alaska this week.
Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Israel’s jobless rate, including furloughed workers, soared during the coronavirus pandemic, peaking around 30% before settling back near 18%, even after the economy started reopening from its third lockdown six weeks ago.
US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit
Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:30 PM IST
On March 12, Biden opened the first Quad Leaders’ Summit held virtually and attended by Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.