11 babies killed in Senegal hospital fire: President
Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the country said late Wednesday.
Just before midnight in Senegal, Macky Sall announced on Twitter that 11 newborn babies had died in the fire.
"I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital," he tweeted.
"To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy," Sall added.
The tragedy occurred at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the transport hub of Tivaouane, and was caused by "a short circuit", according to Senegalese politician Diop Sy.
"The fire spread very quickly," he said.
The city's mayor Demba Diop said "three babies were saved".
According to local media, the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was newly inaugurated.
A similar incident occurred in the northern town of Linguere in late April, when a fire broke out at a hospital and four newborn babies were killed. The mayor of that town had cited an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.
Wednesday's disaster comes over a month after the nation was rocked by news of the death of a pregnant woman who waited in vain for a Caesarean section.
In early April, a pregnant woman waited at a public hospital in the northwestern town of Louga for a Caesarean section. She died before she was able to get medical attention.
Her death caused a wave of outrage across the country on the dire state of Senegal's public health system.
Three midwives were sentenced on May 11 by the High Court of Louga to six months of suspended imprisonment for "failure to assist a person in danger" in connection to her case.
Three other midwives were acquitted.
Imran Khan's Azadi march: Army deployed, Islamabad turns into battleground
The army was called in by the Shehbaz Sharif government in the early hours on Thursday to protect the Red Zone of Islamabad as former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan entered the capital with Imran Khan's' Azadi march. The government said Army has been deployed to protect important buildings like Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic Enclaves. Here are the top 10 updates on the Islamabad crisis: 1.
Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro set to meet in June at US summit,
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US leader Joe Biden are set to meet next month after Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which was first reported by the O Globo newspaper. The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to questions on the matter.
At least 9 killed as 3 bombs strike minibuses in Afghan city: police
Three bombs tore through minibuses in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, police said. "The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded. Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.
Afghanistan: 16 killed as four blasts tear through minibuses, Kabul mosque
At least 16 people were killed after a blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and three blasts ripped through three minibuses northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. A spokesman for Kabul's commander said at least two people were injured in the blast on a mosque in Kabul. Emergency hospital said in a tweet it had received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients, reported Reuters.
Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march
Clashes erupted across several cities of Pakistan amid the Azadi March call by the ousted prime minister Imran Khan Niazi. After Karachi, Lahore and parts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters and workers resorted to violence in the federal capital Islamabad, where the party chief is set to hold the rally.
