Home / World News / 12 people killed as speeding bus skids off road in Nepal
world news

12 people killed as speeding bus skids off road in Nepal

Two men and 10 women were killed in the incident, while 20 others are said to be injured.
12 people were killed in a bus accident in Nepal. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST
PTI | , Kathmandu

A passenger bus skidded off the road in Western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and wounding nearly 20, a senior police official said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle. The bus enroute to Tulsipur from Salyan district, 650 kilometres West of Kathmandu, met with the accident at Kharkhola in Kapurkot Rural Municipality-5.

According to the police, the deceased passengers include two men and 10 women.

A senior police officer said at least 20 people were injured in the accident.

He said seven of the injured have been taken to nearby Nepalgunj Municipality for treatment while others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Srinagar and Khalanga.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accident took place due to high speed.

Topics
road accidents
