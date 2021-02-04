122-year-old snow record may be broken, just short of 3 feet
This week's winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm.
Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days, the National Weather Service noted Tuesday in a preliminary report. It could take months to confirm the total and the new record, though.
The snowfall report came from a trained weather observer, and officials note there's no reason to doubt its veracity. If confirmed, it would top the record of 34 inches that fell during a blizzard Feb 11-Feb 14 in Cape May County in southern New Jersey in 1899.
Mount Arlington, in Morris County, is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of New York City.
