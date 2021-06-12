Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
13 injured in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody
13 injured in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody

Two of the injured people were in critical condition but as of the news conference at 4am local time, no one had died, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.
AP | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Austin, Texas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Austin police department chief Chacon providing an update on overnight shootings in Austin, Texas.(AP)

A shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, injured 13 people early Saturday, and police said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Two of the injured people were in critical condition but as of the news conference at 4 a.m. local time, no one had died, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic at the time of the shooting, Chacon said.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Eleven of the injured people were taken to one local hospital, another person was taken to a different hospital, and the other person went to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, Chacon said.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” the interim chief said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

The shooter was not immediately arrested. Chacon said the description that police had of the suspect was “not very detailed,” but said the person was believed to be a man.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said. He asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

united states texas shooting
