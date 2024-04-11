At least 13 religious pilgrims died and 30 were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned on Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan, police said. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross.

Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Casualties were expected to rise, police said.