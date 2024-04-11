13 pilgrims killed, 30 injured after truck overturned in Pakistan
Reuters |
Apr 11, 2024 01:51 AM IST
Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan
At least 13 religious pilgrims died and 30 were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned on Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan, police said.
Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.
Casualties were expected to rise, police said.
