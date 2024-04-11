 13 pilgrims killed, 30 injured after truck overturned in Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
13 pilgrims killed, 30 injured after truck overturned in Pakistan

Reuters |
Apr 11, 2024 01:51 AM IST

Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan

At least 13 religious pilgrims died and 30 were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned on Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan, police said.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross.
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross.

Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

Casualties were expected to rise, police said.

