13 soldiers killed as suicide bomber rams military convoy in northwest Pakistan

A suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 13 soldiers and injuring 10 others, along with 19 civilians, a local government official told news agency AFP. Suicide bomber kills 13 soldiers in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(Representative photo/AFP)

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. The blast killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel and 19 civilians,” the official told reporters, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The explosion also damaged nearby homes.

“The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children,” a police officer posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told AFP.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but the region has seen frequent unrest and attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The latest suicide bombing comes amid a surge in militant attacks across Pakistan, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.

In March this year, the Pakistan Army claimed to have killed 10 militants suspected of links to the TTP after a suicide bomber allegedly targeted the Frontier Corps camp near the Jandola checkpost in South Waziristan, reported Geo News.

Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train near Gudalar and Piru Kunri, also in March, killing 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2025, Pakistan recorded a 45% rise in terrorism-related deaths, jumping from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 — placing it second globally in terms of terrorist fatalities.