Video shows how Baloch militants attacked, hijacked Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

A video showing how the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants attacked the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express train in Pakistan's Bolan and hijacked more than 450 passengers has surfaced online. Pakistan security sources on March 12 said the military had freed 190 train passengers taken hostage by gunmen on the second day of a siege in the mountainous southwest. The assault was immediately claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, who released a video of an explosion on the track followed by dozens of militants emerging from mountainous hiding places and storming onto the carriages.(AFP)

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which AFP reported was released by the militants.

Pakistani security forces have rescued 190 hostages held by the gunmen and have killed 30 attackers, AFP reported, citing security sources. Officials said that rescue operations were complicated as suicide bombers wearing explosive-laden vests were positioned near the hostages.

Also read | How Baloch militants hijacked Pakistan Jafar Express train carrying 450 passengers

BLA militants blew up a railway track and opened fire on the train on Tuesday. After coming under fire, the militants took control of the train after exchanging fire with security personnel. The driver was wounded in the firing.

The video shows a similar sequence of events. The train can be seen hit by an explosion and coming to a halt as armed militants positioned in the surrounding mountains aim the express. Moments later, passengers are seen getting paraded by the militants who take them under their custody.

Watch the viral video here

Full-scale operation launched

Pakistan security forces have launched a “full-scale” operation to rescue the remaining hostages despite threats from the BLA to assassinate them if the government takes any such measures.

A security official said that the operation continues to eliminate the remaining militants. “Information suggests that some militants have fled, taking an unknown number of hostages into the local mountainous areas,” he said.

Also read | Pakistan train hijack: What is the Baloch Liberation Army?

Passengers who walked for hours through rugged mountains to reach safety described their ordeal after being set free by the militants.

“Our women pleaded with them, and they spared us. They told us to get out and not look back. As we ran, I noticed many others running alongside us,” said Babar Masih, a 38-year-old Christian labourer.