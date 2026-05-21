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137-year-old piece of Eiffel Tower staircase sells for over €450,000 at auction

The buyer, who was in the auction room, became the owner of a 14-step section of staircase that stands 9 feet tall, weighs 1.4 tons and dates back to 1889.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 10:03 pm IST
Reuters |
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A spiral segment of the Eiffel Tower's original staircase sold for more than €450,000 at auction in Paris on Thursday.

A portion of the original staircase of the Eiffel Tower built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889 is displayed during a press preview ahead of its upcoming auction organized by Artcurial in Paris, France.(REUTERS/File Photo)

The buyer, who was in the auction room, became the owner of a 14-step section of staircase that stands 9 feet tall, weighs 1.4 tons and dates back to 1889, the year the monument that towers over central Paris was completed.

"When you buy a piece of the Eiffel Tower, you’re buying a piece of Paris, along with all the imagination and symbolism it represents," said Sabrina Dolla, Art Deco design director at Artcurial Paris auction house where the sale took place.

More than four decades ago, a total of 526 feet of staircase were cut into smaller sections and sold, replaced by elevators which now carry visitors to the Eiffel Tower's highest viewing platform.

The section auctioned on Thursday fetched €450,160 ($521,825.47), three times the upper range of its pre-sale estimated value of between €120,000 and €150,000.

 
paris eiffel tower france
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Home / World News / 137-year-old piece of Eiffel Tower staircase sells for over €450,000 at auction
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