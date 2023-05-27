Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 16 injured after heavy explosion rocks Afghanistan's Baghlan

16 injured after heavy explosion rocks Afghanistan's Baghlan

ANI |
May 27, 2023 04:14 PM IST

At least 16 people have been injured after a heavy explosion rocked the Baghlan province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the officials on Saturday.

At least 16 people were injured on Saturday after a heavy explosion rocked the Baghlan province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

After the Taliban assumed control of the country in August 2021, Afghanistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks. (AP/ Representative image )

The explosion, occurred in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, according to the report.

The injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Taliban officials have not commented on the blast yet, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility, according to the Afghan publication.

Further details are awaited.

Similar incidents have occurred around the country, for which Islamic State or Daesh has previously claimed responsibility.

After the Taliban assumed control of the country in August 2021, Afghanistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks.

Despite the de-facto regime's assurances that the country is secure, the Taliban administration continues to face security issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
explosion taliban afghanistan baghlan province
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP