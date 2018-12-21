16 students on educational tour killed as bus falls into ravine in Nepal

At least 16 students on an educational tour were killed and 12 injured on Friday when a bus plunged into a ravine in western Nepal’s Dang district.

Around 31 students and teachers of Krishnasen Icchuk Technical School in Ghorahi were returning from a tour of a botanical garden in Salyan when the bus fell around 400 metres down into the ravine killing 16 people, police said.

Authorities and first responders rescued 12 injured persons and took them to Rapti Zonal Hospital for treatment.

