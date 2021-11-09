Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16 UN national staff detained in Ethiopia, six others released

The United Nations said it was working with the Ethiopia government to secure immediate release of their staff.
The logo of the United Nations outside of the UN headquarters in New York. (Image for representation)(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Bloomberg | , New York

The United Nations said Tuesday that 16 staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital while six others held earlier have been released, as the conflict in the East African nation worsens.

“There has been no explanation” for the detention, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. “Our staff on the ground is working with the national authorities,” he said, noting the detentions occurred “over the last few days.”

Ethiopia recently declared a state of emergency as rebel fighters advanced toward the capital, Addis Ababa. Fighting in the yearlong conflict between the federal army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has escalated since the start of October, with the rebels advancing steadily south.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Nov. 8 that the government was detaining people “in a manner that appeared to be based on identity and ethnicity,” following widespread arrests after the state of emergency was declared.

RELATED STORIES

UN security officers “have visited the detained colleagues,” Farhan Haq, another UN spokesman, said earlier on Tuesday. Formal requests have “also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” seeking “the immediate release of the detained personnel.”

A U.S. special envoy, diplomat Jeffrey Feltman, is in Ethiopia to try to advance talks on ending the civil war. The African Union earlier warned that the window of opportunity for a political solution to the conflict is narrowing.

