2 Floresville schools on lockdown amid active shooter reports

Floresville High School and Floresville South Elementary in Texas are currently under lockdown following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. Two Floresville schools in Texas are on lockdown.(Pexel)

Floresville Independent School District issued the following statement -

"FISD Community,

We want to inform you that Floresville High School and Floresville South Elementary are currently under lockdown and Floresville Middle School is under a secure as a precautionary measure. FISD Police are on-site, and we are following all safety protocols.

Please do not come to the school or call the main office at this time, as our priority is ensuring everyone's safety. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

Social media reports

The situation has caused concern among parents and community members, many of whom took to Facebook to share what they know.

One parent wrote, “So my kids aren’t used to the heat yet and today’s their field days at school, so they begged me to stay home and I allowed it. Just seen that there is an ACTIVE SCHOOL SHOOTER at their schools. ￼#Floresville Pray for the kids.”

Another parent reported, “Some teachers are messaging on Dojo to inform parents if their class is safe! My sons teacher at FSE sent us a message.”

Unverified reports are circulating online, with some claiming a student may have brought a gun to school.

One person said, “Word has it that some girl has a gun and that she was going to shoot a teacher that's the information I got from a student I don't know how true it is but let's see if we're ever told the truth, because they are telling the elementary staff that someone had a heat stroke but why would the school be on lockdown that's my question, I just received a recording from the school saying please do not call please do not go over there they will update us as soon as they get an update.”

Another reported, “My son's in the corner at the high school a girl shot someone.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information