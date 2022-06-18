Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 2 including Sikh devotee killed in terror attack on Kabul Gurdwara: Report
world news

2 including Sikh devotee killed in terror attack on Kabul Gurdwara: Report

Kabul Gurdwara attack: A Taliban spokesperson said the attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target. Taliban authorities said the area was being secured.
Kabul: Smoke billowing from Karte Parwan Gurdwara.(Reuters)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

At least two people were killed and seven injured in a terror attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul, Reuters reported. The attack took place after a blast in an explosive-laden car. 

Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported about smoke billowing over the area. A Taliban spokesperson said the attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target. Taliban authorities said the area was being secured. “There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead,” Gornam Singh, a gurdwara official told Reuters, adding they were not allowed inside the shrine by Taliban. 

The spokesperson for Kabul commander said the forces had taken control of the area and cleared it. A Sikh worshipper and one Taliban fighter was killed during the operation. 

Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. But many left afterwards, say members of the community and media.

Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was claimed by Islamic State.

India has condemned the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community."(With Reuters inputs)

