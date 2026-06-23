2 Indians deported from Canada for trafficking fentanyl

While several Indian nationals have been removed from Canada this year due to links to extortion-related violence, such action now appears to have extended to other crimes as well, including trafficking in drugs.

Drugs and cash recovered during an operation that led to the removal of two Indian nationals and the arrest of a third. (Credit: SPS)

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Three Indian nationals were investigated in connection with the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and two were removed from Canada by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), while a third, who has been charged in this regard, may face a similar outcome.

In a statement on Monday, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said the seizure involved multiple drugs with a street value of an estimated CAD 891,000.

SPS said it undertook a a four-month operation dubbed Project Phantom, beginning in February when its Prolific Offender Unit (POU) “initiated an investigation into several individuals believed to be involved in drug trafficking, including potentially deadly fentanyl.”

Investigators gathered evidence of alleged drug trafficking activities associated to a Surrey residence and on May 21, searched the location with assistance from CBSA, Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team and SPS Frontline members.

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{{^usCountry}} Three people were arrested, and later, on June 19, 24-year-old Gurjot Singh was charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance and five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three people were arrested, and later, on June 19, 24-year-old Gurjot Singh was charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance and five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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The other two Indian nationals were not named, and were not charged with offences but were removed from Canada by CBSA. That agency is also engaged with SPS with regard to Gurjot Singh.

The drugs seized included 468 grams of fentanyl, estimated to be approximately 23,400 lethal doses.

In May this year, CBSA president Erin O’Gorman said that it had opened 446 immigration investigations, issued 118 removal orders for various inadmissibility grounds, and enforced 55 removals, including several Indians. Earlier removals announced so far had been all linked to extortion-related activities.