2 injured after rockets fired at Iraq's Kirkuk airport, says security official

Two rockets struck the military section of Kirkuk airport in northern Iraq late on Monday, slightly wounding two security personnel, a senior security official told AFP. The military sector of Kirkuk's airport includes bases for the Iraqi Army, the federal police, and the Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of former pro-Iranian paramilitary forces now integrated into the regular armed forces.(File/kik-airport.com)

Another rocket fell on a house in the city of Kirkuk, causing material damage.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell in the military section of Kirkuk airport," slightly wounding two security personnel, the official said, requesting anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

One rocket did not explode, according to the official.

"A third rocket struck a house in the Uruba neighbourhood," causing material damage, the source added.

The military sector of Kirkuk's airport includes bases for the Iraqi Army, the federal police, and the Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of former pro-Iranian paramilitary forces now integrated into the regular armed forces.

A security source told the official INA news agency that two rockets struck the military airbase at Kirkuk airport, one of which fell near the runaways, and another hit a house in the city.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Kirkuk International Airport management said that there was no damage at the airport and that the attack did not disrupt flights.

Iraq has long been a battleground of drone and rocket assaults and proved fertile ground for proxy wars.

But it only recently regained a semblance of stability after decades of devastating conflicts and turmoil.

Last week, hours before a ceasefire ended the 12-day Iran-Israel war, unidentified drones struck radar systems at two military bases in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

The government said it launched a probe into the drone attacks, but it has not yet identified any perpetrators.