2 NASA astronauts set for first-ever all female spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts are scheduled to carry out the first ever all female spacewalk in history on March 29.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will share the credit of performing the spacewalk at the International Space Station, CNN reported.

The two will receive support on the ground by Canadian Space Agency flight controller Kristen Facciol.

“I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the first all female spacewalk with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I cannot contain my excitement,” Facciol said in a tweet.

The March 29 spacewalk is second in a series of three planned spacewalks, NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz told CNN.

“Anne also will join Nick Hague for the March 22 spacewalk. And of course, assignments and schedules could always change,” Schierholz added.

While McClain is currently on the ISS, Koch is set to blast off on March 14 to reach the space station.

The March 29 spacewalk is likely to last about seven hours, but NASA has not yet specified what tasks the two astronauts will perform.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:14 IST