e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 2 rockets hit high-security Green Zone in Iraqi capital Baghdad: Report

2 rockets hit high-security Green Zone in Iraqi capital Baghdad: Report

It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020, in this image obtained via social media.
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020, in this image obtained via social media. (REUTERS File )
         

Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military said.

An Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be the US embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred meters south of where the rockets hit.

It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.

tags
top news
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news