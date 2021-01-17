IND USA
2 women government workers killed, 1 injured in Kabul

The attack comes a day after the United States announced that it has reduced the number of its troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan.
ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Afghan firefighters work at the site of a bombingh attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital Sunday, killing at least a few people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)(AP)

Two women government workers were killed and one was injured in Kabul's PD10 district on Sunday.

The Afghan police reported that the attack took place at Kabul's PD10 where two women were killed and a third was wounded.

"Scene of the attack in #Kabul's PD10 were "two women were killed and a third was wounded" according to police," cited TOLO News.

"Eyewitnesses said the victims were "government workers." #Afghanistan," TOLO News tweeted.

The identity of the women killed has not been revealed other than the fact that they were government officials.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Further details are awaited.

The attack comes a day after the United States announced that it has reduced the number of its troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year in February.

In the last few months, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country.

