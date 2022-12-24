Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 20 killed in fire at nursing home in Russia: Report

20 killed in fire at nursing home in Russia: Report

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:03 PM IST

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia. (via REUTERS)
AP |

Russia's emergencies ministry said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.

It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP