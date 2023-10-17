2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis: Pentagon

The US military has put 2,000 troops on deployment alert, the Pentagon said, in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers block their ears as a M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer fires rounds from near the Israeli border with Gaza.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin placed the personnel and a range of units "on a heightened state of readiness through a prepare to deploy order," the Pentagon said, to be able “to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East.”

The troops would cover support roles, such as medical assistance and handling explosives, US media reported.

"No decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time," it added.

The move comes as US president Joe Biden heads to Israel on to show Washington's support for Israel. Joe Biden will be on a mission to prevent the escalating war in Gaza from spilling over into a wider Middle East conflict, the White House said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas after the group's fighters broke through the Gaza border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and taking at least 199 people hostage.

Israel has responded with air strikes that have killed more than 2,700 people, imposed a crippling siege on Gaza, and deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border. The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the region "to deter hostile actions against Israel," Lloyd Austin said last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail