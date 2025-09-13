21 injured after explosion in a bar in Madrid

An explosion gutted a bar in Madrid on Saturday injuring 21 people, three of them seriously, Spanish emergency services said. Firefighters work at the site after an explosion in a cafe injured at least 21 people, three of them seriously in Madrid. (via REUTERS)

Firefighters were clearing rubble at the premises in the capital's Vallecas neighbourhood, Madrid emergency services announced on X, sharing footage of the bar's partially collapsed ceiling and bricks strewn on the ground.

Doors had been ripped off their hinges, with shards of glass scattered on the road outside, while first responders whisked away a victim on a stretcher.

The civil protection and medical services had treated 21 people, with three of them in a "serious" and two in a "potentially serious" condition, the emergency services said.

Sniffer dogs and drones were being deployed to support the response, they added.