22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt

The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country's south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement.
Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Egypt's Minya. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:03 PM IST
AP |

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt's southern province of Minya, authorities said.

Authorities said in a statement the truck was changing tires on the roadside when the bus hit it in the city of Malawi in Minya province, about 220 km (137 miles) south of Cairo.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.

Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

