22-year-old Indian-origin student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara

A 22-year-old Indian student from Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district, Vidhi Megha, was stabbed to death in Canada’s Niagara region on May 15.

22-year-old Gujarat student stabbed to death in Canada’s Niagara region near US border. (AP)

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The student, who had been living in Canada for the past three years for higher education, while also working part-time to manage her expenses, was allegedly attacked by an unidentified person.

The woman was assaulted in broad daylight and suffered fatal stab wounds, India Today reported, citing local police. Bystanders immediately took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Speaking about the incident, Megha's father, Kalpeshbhai Megha, told news agency ANI, “...I received information from the police station yesterday. I sent an email to my relatives who are over there, and they initiated the necessary proceedings from that end... My daughter had gone there to study business management, and her 3-year course has been completed. She went on to pursue a PSW (Personal Support Worker) Honours course. My brother-in-law lives there, and her mother and father are also currently there."

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{{^usCountry}} The victim's father further said that Borsad's MLA visited their home just recently. Megha said his request to the Centre is that the family must perform his daughter's final rites in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim's father further said that Borsad's MLA visited their home just recently. Megha said his request to the Centre is that the family must perform his daughter's final rites in India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Therefore, please provide me with the body as soon as possible and send it here,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Therefore, please provide me with the body as soon as possible and send it here,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Gujarat Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from Borsad, Ramanbhai Solanki, also told news agency ANI, “I learned only last night about the killing of Vidhi Megha, the daughter of our Borsad. This morning, I went to meet her family members."

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“I empathised with their grief and anguish, offered them my condolences, and conveyed their demand to the government: that the daughter's mortal remains be handed over to her family members as soon as possible,” he added.

Solanki further stated that he has spoken to both the CMO and the PMO regarding this matter to ensure that her body is returned to her family members without any further delay. He expressed firm support to Vidhi Megha's family.

Police begin investigation

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Canadian police have reportedly registered a case and initiated an investigation into the murder.

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However, officials have not released detailed information so far regarding the suspect or possible reasons behind the assault.

Concern grows among Indian families abroad

The sudden death has sparked concern among Indian families whose children are studying overseas.

Every year large number of students from Gujarat travel to abroad for higher education and job opportunities.

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