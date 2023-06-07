24, including women, children killed after van falls into ravine in Afghanistan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Jun 07, 2023 10:37 PM IST

“Due to the neglect of the driver, the vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine. Twenty four people are dead,” said police.

Twenty four people, including 12 women and 8 children, died on Wednesday when the van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northern Afghanistan, police said.

No further details were available about the cause of the accident.

"Due to the neglect of the driver, the vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine. Twenty four people are dead," said Den Mohammed Nazari, a police spokesman in Sar e Pol province.

