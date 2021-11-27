26/11 Mumbai attacks: Memorial event for victims held in Canada

Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

The 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks was marked by India’s high commission in Ottawa, with a solemn memorial event for the victims.

The event was attended by envoys from some of the nations that lost its citizens in the attacks, perpetrated by a 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan. The LeT remains a banned terrorist organisation in Canada.

Floral tributes were paid to the two Canadian victims, Elizabeth Russell and Dr Michael Moss, who were both in the Oberoi Trident Hotel. The attacks continued from November 26, 2008 through November 29.

The countries represented at the memorial event in Ottawa on Friday included France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the Netherlands. In all, of the 165 total victims, 26 were foreign nationals.

India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria pointed out that the “perpetrators of this heinous terrorist attacks were yet to be brought to justice”.

Canada was represented at the solemn service by David Hartman, director-general, South Asia, Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.

A short film in memory of the victims of the terror attack, still awaiting justice, was also screened.