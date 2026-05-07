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3 children killed in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An unidentified individual parked the motorcycle outside the home of a man named Saddam Hussain shortly before the explosion, according to police.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 04:02 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Three children were killed and two others injured in an explosion outside a house in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Shah Hussain, seven-year-old Sanaya Bibi and eight-year-old Soreen Bibi. Two injured children were taken to Headquarters Hospital Wana for treatment, PTI reported.

Mourners carry the coffins of victims ahead of funeral prayers following a suicide car bombing in Bannu, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in April.(AFP)

The blast occurred late Wednesday in the Ghwa Khwa area of Lower South Waziristan, near the Afghan border, after a bomb planted in a motorcycle detonated. An unidentified individual had reportedly parked the motorcycle outside the home of a man identified as Saddam Hussain shortly before the explosion, according to police.

Police and security personnel sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the attack.

Second such attack in a week

Last week, three children were injured after militants carried out a drone attack on a cricket ground in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said, as per PTI.

The attack took place in the Mamond area of Bajaur district, where militants used a quadcopter drone to target people gathered on the ground.

Reports said a suicide bomber also drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the wall of a religious seminary in Bajaur. Security officials said police and Frontier Corps personnel inside the seminary were killed.

 
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