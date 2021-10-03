Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 3 dead, 70 injured at Dubai's Expo 2020 construction site: Report
world news

3 dead, 70 injured at Dubai's Expo 2020 construction site: Report

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A logo of the Dubai Expo 2020 is pictured during the opening ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Representational image) (REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami

At least three workers died and over 70 were seriously injured while working at the Dubai's Expo 2020 site, officials said while insisting that safety standards were "world-class".

According to news agency AP, this is the first time that the Dubai Expo is revealing statistics for worker fatalities during the construction of the massive world’s fair.

Initially, the organisers said five workers had been killed but later issued another statement describing the previous figure as a "mistake".

The numbers came to light after the European Parliament criticised the United Arab Emirates' human rights record and "inhumane" practices towards immigrant labourers and called for a boycott of the six-month-long world fair.

"Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities, 72 serious injuries to date," an Expo statement said, adding the welfare of labourers was its "top priority".

"We have established world-class policies, standards and processes that protect and support the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai," the statement said.

It further said 247 million work hours had been completed at the site and the frequency of accidents was lower than Britain's.

RELATED STORIES

According to an AFP report, over 2,00,000 workers were involved in the construction of the huge site on the outskirts of Dubai. The site features hundreds of pavilions and other facilities on a showground twice the size of Monaco.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited Expo on Saturday, said France was "not part of" the European Parliament's resolution.

"Our relation with the UAE is a strategic one, it's very close, and we can say things in all transparency and if we need to say something to the UAE government, well we do so but behind closed doors," he told reporters.

The event has drawn widespread criticism from human rights activists over poor treatment of the low-paid migrant laborers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East who keep the UAE's economy booming.

(with inputs from AFP, AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai uae
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here's why thousands are protesting across France

Philippines' Duterte says daughter will run for president in 2022 elections 

World Habitat Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

US charges Canadian jihadist who narrated Islamic State videos
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP