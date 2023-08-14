Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 03:51 PM IST

At least 3 people were killed and 7 injured during a blast at a hotel in Afghanistan's Khost province.

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.(AP/ Representational)

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

