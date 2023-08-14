3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan
At least 3 people were killed and 7 injured during a blast at a hotel in Afghanistan's Khost province.
At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.
