Home / World News / 3 people killed in shooting at Houston apartment complex
world news

3 people killed in shooting at Houston apartment complex

The two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, Angelo said. Another person was injured but was expected to survive, while the fifth person in the group was not hurt, he said.
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The shooting happened Wednesday night in a parking lot, police said. Two men in a gold or brown sedan got into an argument with five people who were outside the complex about 11 p.m.

Three people were killed, including two 18-year-olds, after two men opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment complex in Houston, authorities said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in a parking lot, police said. Two men in a gold or brown sedan got into an argument with five people who were outside the complex about 11 p.m.

The men left, but then returned about 10 or 15 minutes later and opened fire “completely unprovoked,” Houston police commander David Angelo told TV station KTRK.

The two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, Angelo said. Another person was injured but was expected to survive, while the fifth person in the group was not hurt, he said.

“You see the bodies slumped over of two teenagers," he said. “It’s just a senseless loss of life. It angers me. It saddens me that this is happening in this community. Gun violence continues to be on the rise, not only in Houston, but around the country as well, so we need to do a better job as a community, as a society, of getting a handle on this violence."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

The two gunmen fled after the shooting and police don’t yet have a clear description of them, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP