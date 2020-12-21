e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 3 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad: Report

3 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad: Report

The embassy’s C-RAM defense system was used to destroy the rockets mid-air, three Iraqi security officials said, with damage caused to property and parked cars. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 00:48 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Baghdad
The C-RAM system was installed by the US over the summer as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.
The C-RAM system was installed by the US over the summer as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

At least three rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.

The embassy’s C-RAM defense system was used to destroy the rockets mid-air, three Iraqi security officials said, with damage caused to property and parked cars. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The C-RAM system was installed by the US over the summer as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.

The US withdrew some staff from its embassy in Baghdad earlier this month, temporarily reducing personnel ahead of the first anniversary of the Washington-directed killing of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad’s airport on Jan. 3. US officials said the decision stemmed from concerns about a possible retaliatory strike.

Soleimani’s killing sparked outrage and led Iraq’s parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

The frequency of rocket attacks have frustrated the Trump administration. Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

In September, Washington warned Iraq that it will close its embassy in Baghdad if the government fails to take decisive action to end rocket and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias on American and allied interests in the country.

tags
top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In