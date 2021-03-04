38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy
- “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
The United Nations envoy to Myanmar called Wednesday the “bloodiest day” since the Southeast Asian country’s military coup last month, with 38 people reported dead. “We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started and many are wounded,” Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters.
Earlier in the day, a human rights group said security forces opened fire on protests and killed at least 18 people on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.
The security forces resorted to live firing with little warning in several towns and cities, witnesses said, as the junta appeared more determined than ever to stamp out protests against the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
“It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
A spokesman for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment. Ko Bo Kyi, joint secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners rights group, said in a post on Twitter, “As of now, so called military killed at least 18.”
In Yangon, witnesses said at least eight people were killed, one early in the day and seven others when forces opened sustained fire with automatic weapons in a neighbourhood in the north of the city in the evening.
“I heard so much continuous firing. I lay down on the ground, they shot a lot,” protester Kaung Pyae Sone Tun, 23, told Reuters. A protest leader in the community, Htut Paing, said the hospital there had told him seven people had been killed. Hospital administrators were not immediately available for comment.
Another heavy toll was in the central town of Monywa, where six people were killed, Monywa Gazette reported. Others were killed in various places including the second-biggest city Mandalay, the northern town of Hpakant and the central town of Myingyan. At least 40 people have been killed since the coup.
Ousted president faces two fresh charges
Ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years in jail. Myint was arrested along with Suu Kyi. Myint was already facing charges of violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post
- She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report
- Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets
- The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away
- The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy
- He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
- The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy
- “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden
- The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General
- Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox