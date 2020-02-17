e-paper
World News / 4 dead, 15 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gases coming out of vegetable container in Karachi

4 dead, 15 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gases coming out of vegetable container in Karachi

The gases was emanating from a vegetable container in Pakistan’s port city Karachi.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 07:35 IST
Karachi
At least four people died and 15 were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a vegetable container in Pakistan’s port city Karachi, police said.
At least four people died and 15 were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a vegetable container in Pakistan’s port city Karachi, police said.

The container was unloaded from a cargo ship in Kemari port area on Sunday night.

“The initial investigation showed that as soon as people from Jackson market opened the container fumes emanated from it and people had difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness,” DIG Sharjeel Kharal told reporters.

“They were taken to a nearby private hospital where four people died while 15 are under treatment,” Kharal said.

He said police have sought details of the cargo ship from the port authorities and the Pakistani navy.

