4 injured in shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, shooter still at large

At least four people have been injured in a shooting incident being reported from Morgan State University in Baltimore. Police has confirmed that it is no longer an active shooter situation.

Media gather outside the entrance to Morgan State University after reports of a shooting at the campus Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(AP)

It is being reported that at least part of the tragic shooting incident occurred in the campus dining hall. Media reports suggest that the shooter fired from a dormitory window, but the police have not yet confirmed this.

Additionally, there are reports indicating that one person sustained an injury to the wrist and another to the foot. However, these claims have not been verified by the authorities. ‘At present, all injuries are considered non-life-threatening,’ A spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department told The Mirror US.

In response to the ongoing situation, law enforcement is urging people to seek shelter and stay safe. The official Baltimore Police X account, formerly known as Twitter, has posted: “BPD is currently at the scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We kindly request everyone to stay indoors and avoid the area.”

The Baltimore police confirmed that "there are multiple victims involved" in an update posted to X. They wrote: "BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area."

