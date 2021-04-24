Home / World News / 4 killed, 23 hurt as fire breaks out in chemical warehouse in Dhaka
4 killed, 23 hurt as fire breaks out in chemical warehouse in Dhaka

PTI | Dhaka
APR 24, 2021
The fire started at the ground floor of the building in Old Dhaka's Armanitola area after 3 am, Mahfuz Riben, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence department, told the Dhaka Tribune.(AP Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

At least four people, including a woman, were killed and 23 others injured after a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse here in the Bangladeshi capital early on Friday, according to media reports.

The fire started at the ground floor of the building in Old Dhaka's Armanitola area after 3 am, Mahfuz Riben, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence department, told the Dhaka Tribune.

He said the ground floor stored a number of inflammable substances.

The fire was brought under control by 6 am, as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

Officials are yet to identify all the deceased, though it is said the building's security guard is among the dead, the newspaper reported. Three of the dead were men, while one was a woman.

Many of the fire service personnel sustained injuries during the rescue operations.

In total, 23 people were said to be injured in the incident, with many admitted at the Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, The Daily Star reported.

Director General of Bangladesh Fire Services Md Sazzad Hussain said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

