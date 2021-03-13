5 Chinese companies, including Huawei, pose threat to US national security: FCC
- The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.
The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
A 2019 law requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services "that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security."
Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement: "This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to U.S. national security or the security and safety of Americans."
The 2019 law used criteria from a defense authorization bill that previously identified the five Chinese companies. In August 2020, the U.S. government issued regulations barring agencies from buying goods or services from any of the five Chinese companies.
In 2019, the United States placed Huawei, Hikvision and other firms on its economic blacklist.
Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as a national security threat to communications networks - a declaration barring U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.
In February, Huawei challenged the declaration in a petition filed with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Huawei declined to comment on Friday on the new FCC designation.
Hikvision said late on Friday it strongly opposed the FCC decision "and is weighing all options on how to best address this unsubstantiated designation. Hikvision does not belong on a list for next-generation networks."
The other three companies did not comment or could not be reached for comment.
The FCC in December finalized rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment. It created a reimbursement program for that effort, and U.S. lawmakers in December approved $1.9 billion to fund the program.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Howard Goller, Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden played 'sheriff' on 2009 aid, now salesman on Covid law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines detects first case of Brazil Covid-19 variant
- A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine production needs to get even faster, says BioNTech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Chinese companies, including Huawei, pose threat to US national security: FCC
- The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US: Democrats find fresh support for Biden's politics in small-city America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings
- Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car bomb kills at least 8, injures 47 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least two killed in Myanmar as Quad nations vow to restore democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fencing outside US Capitol 'ghastly', too militarized, say lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increase in US crude oil prices makes oil, gas firms best performing areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge removes China's Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist
- Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish regions halt AstraZeneca shots over blood clot concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Judge allows Texas' Austin city to defy state order to lift mask mandate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox