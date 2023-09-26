News / World News / 5 dead, including a child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico

5 dead, including a child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico

AP |
Sep 26, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat said.

Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed Monday morning in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.

After the collision, both aircraft caught fire. (File)
After the collision, both aircraft caught fire. (File)

The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango. Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat told The Associated Press.

After the collision, both aircraft caught fire.

All five passengers were killed in the accident, the state agency said.

State authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out