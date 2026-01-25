5 facts on Zhang Youxia, Xi Jinping’s closest military ally under investigation

China’s most senior serving general is under investigation, the defence ministry said on Saturday, marking the highest-profile purge of military leadership so far. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (AP)

Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and second-in-command under President Xi Jinping, is being probed for suspected “serious violations of discipline and law.”

“After deliberation by the CPC Central Committee, it was decided to initiate an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli,” a ministry spokesman said, according to South China Morning Post.

Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department, is also under investigation.

Zhang has long been regarded as Xi’s closest military ally. He is a member of the Communist Party’s elite Politburo.

Zhang, 75, and Liu, 61, are decorated war veterans and the only members of the seven-strong Central Military Commission with combat experience.

Both participated in PLA operations against Vietnam in the late 1970s.

